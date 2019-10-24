OCES Third Graders Work On #ChooseKind Showcase

Ocean City Elementary students from Monica Piern’s third grade class pictured on the playground Buddy Bench with their work for the Third Grade #ChooseKind Showcase are, seated, Issac Vazquez, Opal Hambury and Reese Rogerson, and, standing, Timmy Schlender, Elianna Fiori and Derek Ye.