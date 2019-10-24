BERLIN – Town officials agreed to consult with a local property owner before moving ahead with any stormwater projects impacting his land.

The Berlin Town Council approved an agreement with South Main Street resident Edward Hammond III to consult with him regarding any stormwater project that could impact his property.

“This will create a good neighbor relationship with the town and myself or my family,” Hammond said. “We’ll consult with one another on any activities that would impact the flow of Bottle Branch.”

According to Mayor Gee Williams, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a report regarding necessary stormwater improvements in Berlin several years ago. In 2013, the town created its stormwater utility to begin collecting fees and applying for grants to fund those improvements. While there are various phases of improvements planned, Williams said the last on the town’s list, Project 5, bordered Hammond’s property.

“I think his biggest concern was channelization, trying to change the flow of the water, which is not in our plans at all,” Williams said. “It’s just not part of what we’re looking to do.”

Nevertheless, Williams said he was presenting the council with a proposed agreement between the town and Hammond so that regardless of who the elected officials were they’d know to consult with Hammond when the time came for stormwater improvements near his property.

“When we get to that point everybody will know we will consult with him and make sure he understands what’s happening,” Williams said. “We won’t be doing anything drastic, but we will be working with nature to offset the stormwater flooding.”

Hammond said that in spite of what Williams had said regarding channelization, it had been under consideration by town officials in the past. He added that he appreciated the town’s willingness to work with him, particularly since he’d already identified a couple of issues he intended to address cooperatively with the town. He said there was a drainage ditch with no easement he’d like to create legal clarity around. Hammond also wanted to promote efforts to make the most of native vegetation.

“I’m a firm believer that the best way to preserve and encourage good drainage is to have mature native vegetation along waterways rather than mowing broad swaths,” Hammond said.

Williams agreed stormwater management concepts have evolved. He said the town was focused on doing its best to address its flooding problems in environmentally sound ways.

“We want to get to the same place,” he said.