BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team tied old rival Saints Peter and Paul last Friday to close out the regular season with a 6-1-1 record heading into the conference playoffs.

It’s always special when Worcester Prep plays Saints Peter and Paul in any sport and girls’ varsity soccer has produced its share of drama over the years. The Worcester girls were outstanding all season, but it figures the Sabres provided the only blemishes on an otherwise near-perfect season.

Saints Peter and Paul handed Worcester is only loss of the season way back on September 18. After that, the Mallards ran off four straight impressive wins before meeting the Sabres at home last Friday. Prior to that game, the Worcester girls beat Gunston, 4-1, on Senior Day the day before. The Gunston game was tied at 1-1 at the half before Worcester scored three second-half goals to pull away.

That set up the rematch with Saints Peter and Paul at home last Friday. Given the history between the two familiar rivals, it was no surprise the game ended in a 2-2 tie. With the tie, the Mallards finished with a 6-1-1 record and earned the top seed in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) playoffs and will stay home through the championship game.