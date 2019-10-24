Live music at the Flannel Formal fundraiser will be provided by the Resto Tribe featuring Angel, Margot and Gabe Resto. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A fundraiser to benefit Lower Shore Land Trust will return to Berlin next month.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Lower Shore Land Trust will host its third annual Flannel Formal at the new Manor at Brooklyn Meadows, located in Berlin.

“We don’t do these events very often, so fundraisers like this are critical to our organization …,” Executive Director Kate Patton said. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Unlike traditional formals, Patton said the Flannel Formal encourages participants to wear less-formal attire such as plaid and flannel. But she noted the goal of the event is to celebrate recent accomplishments at Lower Shore Land Trust and highlight new programs that promote conservation.

“It’s all about coming together for an important cause,” she said.

Patton noted the event will feature a pig roast, shucked oysters, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, craft beer and signature cocktails, and live music by The Resto Tribe, to name a few.

The fundraiser will also include a special silent auction featuring unique experiences, as well as an opportunity to preserve vital acreage on the Lower Shore.

“We will have pictures of important properties with public access,” Patton said, “and you can help us to keep these areas preserved.”

Patton explained that proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support and expand the organization’s Operation Outdoors programs.

“The idea is to have more unstructured programs for kids to play in the outdoors …,” she said. “It’s about health, wellbeing and understanding what we have on the shore and why we want to protect it.”

Patton said this year’s formal will be held at the Manor at Brooklyn Meadows. She said guests will have access to both the house and the grounds.

“We’re excited to have an opportunity and a venue that brings a lot of people together for a great time,” she said.

The Lower Shore Land Trust Flannel Formal will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $75 and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“We’re really grateful that so many people are interested in working with us,” Patton added.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit lowershorelandtrust.org or the “Lower Shore Land Trust’s 2019 Flannel Formal” Facebook event page, or call 443-234-5587.

“There’s something for everybody,” Patton said.