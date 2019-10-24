Delmarva Hand Dance Club Donates To Home Of The Brave Foundation

by
Delmarva Hand Dance Club Donates To Home Of The Brave Foundation

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club donated $4,000 to the Home of the Brave Foundation. The donation will be split between the Home of the Brave for Women and children and the Home of the Brave for Men. Pictured, from left, are club officers Howard Simons, Joan McHale, Barbara McArdle, Clarence Emmons, Judy Martin and Home of the Brave representatives Beth McGinn and Tony Bergfelder and club officer Mac Smith.