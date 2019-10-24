OCEAN CITY – This weekend’s 9th Annual Autumn Home & Condo Show will welcome a new attraction this year with the first-ever OC Pet Expo.

Both shows, side-by-side partners, will happen at the same place, dates and times at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

At the home and condo show, attendees will find everything you need to make your home the home of your dreams with interior and outdoor displays, showcasing new products and ideas on

remodeling, decorating, accessorizing, and renovating.

Build a deck or build a new home starting from the ground up. There will be plenty of professionals on hand, all putting their

best-foot-forward for you, just ask for expert advice and their show specials.

A new addition to this year fall event is the O.C. Pet Expo, which brings together pet owners, lovers and enthusiasts with vendors that represent many aspects of the pet world. Shop, play, learn and adopt as you check out exhibitors with the latest and greatest in pet products and services, along with clubs, animal rescue organizations and everything in between. Your pet can participate too in the event by enjoying fun doggie “Dress up” and “Best In” contests and join in the excitement with the ultimate air dogs and ultimate luring.

Additional highlights of the weekend show include artists and crafts, free drawings, door prizes, free parking, bargains gale.

Admission is $8 for adults, seniors 62 and up $7, kids (5-12 years old) $5 and children 4 and under free.