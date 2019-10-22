The crowd around the Atlantic Hotel and on Main Street are pictured last year. Photo courtesy of Ivy Wells

BERLIN – Trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities will return to Berlin next week.

Trick-or-treating will take place in Berlin on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells said this year the town will team up with residents on Washington Street to adopt the theme Dia de los Muertos.

Main Street merchants will be handing out candy and Burbage Funeral Home will host a haunted house attraction.

“It’s one of the funnest nights of the year in Berlin,” she said.

For the second year in a row, the town will close Main Street from its intersection with Jefferson Street to the Taylor Bank parking lot.

“We are closing Main Street to vehicular traffic for safety reasons,” Wells said.

Candy scanning will also take place at town hall, located at 10 William Street, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Don’t eat any candy while you are out collecting during trick-or-treating,” said Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing. “Wait until you are home and an adult can check the candy, or come get your candy scanned.”

For dinner, Wells encouraged trick-or-treaters to visit any of the downtown restaurants or food stands.

“I remember with my kids, it was always so hard to try and get them to eat anything and get ready,” Wells said. “So this year, we are going to have some food on the street.”

J&M Grille will have pulled pork located across from the Burbage Home Haunted House, and Sessas will have meatballs and Italian sausage subs, Kielbasa, hot sausages and hot dogs on Main Street.

Individuals are also invited to the Berlin branch of the Worcester County Library, where Dr. Maddockter’s Mad Libratory – a haunted house experience – will take place from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Officials said the Libratory is suitable for all ages and will also be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 2-5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2-6:30 p.m.

“It will go on for three days surrounding Halloween …,” Branch Manager Alice Paterra said in a board meeting earlier this month. “We’re anticipating that they’ll either come while they are trick-or-treating or maybe just after.”

Downing encouraged motorists and trick-or-treaters to remain vigilant throughout the evening.

“Watch for vehicles,” he said. “And for people driving around, watch for trick-or-treaters walking around town.”

Wells agreed.

“Just because Main Street is closed, some people think all streets are closed,” she said. “Just make sure kids aren’t running out into the streets.”

Downing also asked parents and guardians to stay with children at all times.

“Let’s try and make this a family event,” he said.

For more information, visit the “Halloween in Berlin: Dia De Los Muertos” Facebook event page.

“Halloween has grown so much here,” Wells said. “People really look forward to it every year.”