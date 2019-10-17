Ocean City’s beach was in serious trouble as the 1980s began. In some areas, there was not even enough room to set an umbrella on high tide. Various attempts to combat the erosion had been attempted but nothing had really worked.

It would take a hurricane (Gloria in 1985) and combined federal, state and local political cooperation, but by 1988 the beach replenishment program was underway. It would rebuild the dune line and give Ocean City a 200-foot wide beach in most areas by the fall of 1991.

Photo courtesy Dennis Dare