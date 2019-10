Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delm-

arvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd-.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

October 17-20: Tribute Festival

The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel will host a weekend of free events aimed at celebrating the life and music of The King and his peers. Thursday, Oct. 17 will feature a karaoke party at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 will feature a Great ETA Auction at 11 p.m. Halloween Costume Ball will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. A wrap party will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

October 18: Fish Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church will be having a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Platters are $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread and dessert.

October 19: Spirit Breakfast

County Commissioner Josh Nordstrom will be the guest speaker at the Worcester County Democrats’ 15th Annual Spirit of the Party Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Cost is $20 for club members, $25 for non-club members. Call 410-629-9107 for tickets.

October 19: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244.

October 19: Corvette Club Car Show

The Beachcombers Corvette Club of Southern Delaware will be hosting its annual car show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain date Oct. 20) at Salted Vines Winery in Frankford, Del. The first 100 to register will receive dash plaques and “Top 50” trophies. www.beachcomberscorvetteclub.org or 917-539-2531.

October 19: Heritage Day

From 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Heritage Day at Historic Sharptown on the Nanticoke will be held with a townwide yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. Sponsored by the Sharptown Historical Commission, historical museum and town hall exhibits will be open. Children’s games and crafts offered. Free admission.

October 19: Free Car Seat Inspections

A free car seat check-up event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department on 911 Ocean Parkway. Certified child passenger safety tech-nicians will complete a checklist and teach attendees how to correctly install and use a car seat. Appointments take about 45 minutes per car seat. To schedule an appointment, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094aa5a92aa5f49-20197. A limited number of drive-ups may be available, based on demand.

October 19: Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade

On the Boardwalk at North Division Street, registration starts at noon and parade at 1 p.m.

October 19: Drive & Disguise Parade

Parade on the Boardwalk from 26th Street south to North Division Street beginning at 3 p.m. Trunk or treat offered.

October 19-20 and 26-27: Giant Halloween Beach Maze

On the beach at North Division Street, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weather permitting)

October 21: Life Line Screening

Elks Lodge #2645 on 138th Street in Ocean City will host Life Line Screening. Five screenings will be offered for a fee. Register by calling 888-653-6441, lifelinescreening.com or text the word circle to 797979.

October 24-27: Plein Air Workshop

This four-day workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., led by fine artist, Karen McLain, encompasses the complete process of field study, anatomy, photo reference and to complete a studio painting with the life and energy of paintings in the field. Registration at Assateague-IslandAlliance.org/shop.

October 26: Fall Bazaar

Ladies Auxiliary of Swann Keys is hosting our annual Fall Bazaar at the community clubhouse. Crafters, food, baked goods, 50/50 drawing, giveaways and more.

October 26: Oyster Fritter

The American Legion Post 123 in Berlin will offer oyster fritter sandwiches from 2 p.m. till for $9.

October 26: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

Remson United Methodist Church in Pocomoke will be holding an all-you-can-eat chicken and dumpling dinner from 4-7 p.m. Adults, $13; children 6 12, $6; and children under 6, free. Carry-outs available. 410-957-1351.

October 26: Breakfast Buffett

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church, from 7-10 a.m.. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

October 26: Great Pumpkin Race

On the Boardwalk at North Division, registration starts at noon, races start at 1 p.m.

October 26-27: Home Show, Pet Expo

The 9th Annual Autumn Home & Condo Show and the new OC Pet Expo will be held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Hours Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

October 27: Homecoming

Powellville United Methodist Church will celebrate Homecoming with special music and a message. A fellowship meal will be served after the 10 a.m. event.

October 27: Bigs Toys On The Boardwalk

Around the Wicomico Street Pier, noon-3 p.m.

November 1-2: Basket Auction, Bake Sale

St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church in Lewes will host a Basket Auction and Bake Sale on Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free fun kids corner, Nov. 2, only 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

November 2: Book Signing

The Children’s Book Garden will host author Cynthia W. Hammer for a signing of her third novel, The Seven Rivers. 10:30 a.m.-noon.

November 2: Spaghetti Dinner, Gospel Sing

Powellville United Methodist Church’s Methodist Men group will hold from 4-5:30 p.m. Eat in or carry out available. Irv Brumbley and Friends will sing gospel favorites.

November 2: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, a bake sale, a food concession stand and photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Proceeds to support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 6: Grace Parker Breakfast

The Grace Parker Breakfast returns to First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City (13th Street) from 7 a.m.-noon. Eggs to order, ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, pancakes both plain and buckwheat. All you can eat, $9.

Nov. 8-9: Italian Dinner, Christmas Bazaar

The weekend will feature the 41st Annual Christmas Bazaar from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The bazaar will feature Christmas trees, wreaths, décor, gifts, bakery, vintage jewelry and a silent auction. From 3-7 p.m., Nov. 8, Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold an Italian Dinner with carryouts available for $10. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The church’s thrift shop will be open throughout.