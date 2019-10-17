Things I Like – October 18, 2019

A quiet house first thing in the morning

The first sunny day after a Nor’easter

A good handyman who will take on small jobs

My kids helping us with a house project

Halloween decorations at Busch Gardens

Big beach towels

When teenagers show excitement

A good fishing story that may or may not be exaggerated

People who stay the same despite success

The phrase, “win or learn”

Church and then brunch

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.