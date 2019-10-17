Summer of 1962

Volume VIII

Edition 4

Issue Highlights

Beginning on Friday July, 6, Ocean Downs Raceway hosted nine races every night.

Ocean City Day Camp offered vacationing parents a vacation from their children.

Located on 9th Street and North Baltimore Avenue, the Madison Hotel opened its doors for the first time this summer.

Visitors to Ocean City could borrow wheelchairs from the American Legion and the Lions Club for the duration of their stay.

“The sociables prefer Pepsi” according to an advertisement for the soft drink.

The Darby Manor Apartments featured the addition of “separate maid’s quarters.”

Dinner guests at the Mast Restaurant in West Ocean City could enjoy a free “twilight cruise” on Captain Ed Brex’s boat.

The “Travel Information & Mileage Chart” in this issue of The Resorter detailed directions on how to reach Ocean City from the north, west and south.