Stephen Decatur Students Receive Presidential Service Gold Award

Stephen Decatur High School students Russell Warren, Adam Smith, Emily Sackadorf, Devin Pilarski, Kendahl Parsons, Maeve Donahue and Jenna Bradford received the Presidential Service Gold Award during the annual Presidential Service Award ceremony on Oct. 8. To receive the gold distinction, students must have completed at least 250 volunteer hours during a calendar year. Over 60 students were recognized, serving over 13,000 hours on the year. Also pictured are Decatur alum and guest speaker Al “Hondo” Handy, left, and Principal Thomas Sites. Submitted Photos