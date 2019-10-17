Worcester Prep Middle/Upper School Choral & Instrumental Music Director Christopher Buzby leads the school’s Vocal Ensemble to prepare for the upcoming concert. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Worcester Preparatory School’s Select Vocal Ensemble will perform a selection of Favorite Songs of Americans as part of an American Music Concert on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin.

The group will follow the incredible opening performance of Songs of the Revolution by renowned soprano Kristin Jones and accompanist Kathleen Rhodes. A reception will immediately follow in the church C.B. Taylor Hall. The event is open to the public at no charge.

Led by Middle/Upper School Choral & Instrumental Music Director Christopher Buzby, the WPS Vocal Ensemble will perform an array of crowd favorites, ranging from Southern American hymns to traditional spirituals and folk songs. Buzby, a Philadelphia native, attended Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania and grew-up singing with The Philadelphia Boys Choir, performing over the years with musical greats Luciano Pavarotti, Jessye Norman and Mike Keneally (of Frank Zappa fame).

For the past 28 years, he has also been a performing and recording artist with the world-renowned progressive rock band Echolyn. Following 18 years as instrumental music director at Abington Friends School in Pennsylvania, Buzby relocated to Selbyville, Del. to be Worcester Prep’s music director in 2014.

Classically trained soprano Kristin Jones and her accompanist Kathleen Rhodes will perform a popular program of songs and folk tunes from the early years of our country. In addition to degrees in vocal music and history, Jones studied in New York City with acclaimed vocal coaches Martha Steiber and Priscilla Hopkins. She sang in church choirs since the age of five and currently is a soloist/choir member at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del. Also a Bethany Beach resident, accompanist Rhodes began her music career at the age of 12 as a volunteer pianist in Sunday school. After college graduation, she began her professional career and served as a church organist for more than 50 years and choir director over 30 years. She is a certified music teacher who also plays the handbells and trombone.