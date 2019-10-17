Optimist Club Fingerprints Showell Students As Part Of Youth ID Program

Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club member Melva Middleton is pictured fingerprinting Kalin Bouaphakeo, a prekindergarten student at Showell Elementary School. The club fingerprinted 200 students at SES as part of the Youth ID program that began in 1996.