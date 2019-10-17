Ocean City Elementary Fourth Graders Inspired By Books In Stand Up, Speak Up program

Students in Julie Moeller’s fourth grade class at Ocean City Elementary are feeling inspired after reading the book “Be Kind” during a bi-monthly anti-bullying lesson. Each month, students learn a new proactive word of character as part of the school’s Stand Up, Speak Up program.