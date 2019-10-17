Knights of Columbus Hold Annual Soccer Challenge At Most Blessed Sacrament

Representatives from The Knights of Columbus Ocean City Council #9053 held their Annual Soccer Challenge at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. For this event, students in grades one through eight compete to reach the international level of competition.  First grade students Christian Ouelett and Adrianna Sanchez are pictured with club volunteer Bob Pellenbarg.