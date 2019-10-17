Decatur National Honor Society Recognized At Baltimore Ravens Game

The Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society (NHS) was recognized by the Baltimore Ravens Honor Rows program for its outstanding service to the school and community. The group enjoyed an on-field experience and was featured on the Jumbotron. Pictured are Stephen Decatur High School officers Ellie Dutton, Kiley Hamby, President Richard Poist, Ella Peters and Mikayla Denault.