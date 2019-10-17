Local Agents Ranked

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City Offices recently had several agents ranking among the best in September for the greater Baltimore region.

The local agents were Nancy Reither, third; Jamie Caine, fifth; Whitney Jarvis, 32; Michael Nolen, 36; Eric Green, 41; Jeff Beres, 45; Michele Pompa, 52; Dennis Medlock, 65; Vicki Harman, 76; Eric Cropper, 85; Jenny Cropper-Rines, 94; and George Rines, III, 99.

Among the top team rankings were Cain Team of OC, fifth; Katy Durham/Rick Meehan, sixth; McNamara & Associate, ninth; and The Noyes Team, 10.

Outstanding Therapist Named

SALISBURY — During Physical Therapy Month, Peninsula Home Care (PHC) announced its “Outstanding Physical Therapist of the Year.” The individual was nominated internally by other staff members and all nominations were voted on by a team of PHC leaders.

Rod Filart, who works out of the Salisbury branch, was selected as “Outstanding Physical Therapist of the Year.”

Filart has been with PHC for eight years. He earned his physical therapy degree from Pines City College and worked in inpatient and outpatient in a hospital in the Philippines. After moving to the United States in 2010, he spent five years as a PRN at Atlantic General Hospital, worked part time in a skilled nursing facility and worked for HealthSouth Chesapeake Rehabilitation Hospital.

“I was surprised when I was informed that I was being recognized as PT of the Year,” said Rod. “I know this is an individual award but what we do is a team effort from the very beginning. I think every member of our PT team is deserving of this honor.”

Company Top Producers

BERLIN — Keller Williams Realty has announced the September Top Producers for its Delaware locations.

Val Ellenberger of the Lewes won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agent for the month of September.

Other individual awards for top listings by office were Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office and Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office.

Surf on Home Team of The Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office won top honors for the highest listing volume for a team. Move to DE Team consists of Steve Alexander, Dave Liederman and Jenny Smith.

Other team awards for top listings by office were Seaside Seven of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Ann Baker, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laurie McFaul, Christine Antonioli, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn, Bill Hand); Jared Bowers Group of the Bethany Beach office (Jared Bowers, Jason Mathis-White, Erica Bader); Megan Aitken Team of the Lewes office (Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles, Daisy Lopez); Veirs-Bouloucon Home Team of the West Fenwick Office (Courtney Bouloucon, Marc Bouloucon, Al Veirs); Bright Home Group of Laurel office (William Brown, Erik Brubaker, Jay Doaty, Rich Hutchins, Lisa Whited and Meme Ellis), and the Revolution Group of the Milford Office (Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Russ Chandler, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Marcus Munday, Sonia Reyes and Taylor Cave).

Val Ellenberger of the Lewes office won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of September.

Other individual awards for top written volume by office were Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office and Chris Allen of the Bethany Beach office.

Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for top written volume for teams for the month of September.

Other team awards for top written sales volume by office were Jared Bowers Group of the Bethany Beach office; Jeffrey Fowler Group of the Lewes office; Veirs Bouloucon Home Group Team of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony, Bright Home Group of the Laurel office; and the Revolution Group of the Milford office.

Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of September.

Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were: Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office and Lisa Lynch of the Lewes office.

Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for highest sales volume for teams for September.

Other team awards for highest sales volume by office were Megan Aitken Team of the Lewes office; Revolution Group of the Milford office; Buy at the Beach Team of the Bethany Beach office (Paul Sicari, Will Melton); Veirs Bouloucon Home Group Team of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office, Bright Home Group of the Laurel office; and the Revolution Group of the Milford office.

Val Ellenberger of the Lewes office won top honor for highest numbers of listings obtained, and Erin Lee won for most ratified contracts and most closings for the month. Bright Home Group of the Laurel office won for most listings for the month, and the Seaside 7 won for highest number of ratified contracts and most closings for the month.