Worcester Prep Students Capture Numerous Honors From College Board

Worcester Preparatory School students from the Classes of 2019 and 2020 captured one National AP Scholar and 35 Advanced Placement Honors from the College Board.  Class of 2020 students honored for outstanding Advanced Placement scores were, front from left, Madison Van Orden, McKenzie Blake, Abi Plylar, Kathryn Marini, Emily Copeland, Damiana Colley and Ellie Todorov; back, Kurt Leinemann, Spencer Paquette, Devin Wallace, Enzo Zechiel, Max Huber, Frank Carter and Eli Prushansky. Submitted Photos