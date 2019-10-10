Worcester Kindergarten Teachers Institute New ‘Read To Self’ Program

At Worcester Preparatory School, kindergarten teachers have incorporated a new program, “Read to Self,” where students dedicate time each day to reading.  During this quiet time, kindergarteners select books of their choice and then find a cozy spot to nestle and read to themselves. Above, Acting Head of School Mr. Mike Grosso stops by to read with kindergarteners Meera Wadi, Isabella Labin, Madelyn Tull, Bianca Prosekova and Marshal Hidell.