SALISBURY- The Governor’s Challenge Holiday Basketball, already the largest tournament of its kind in the country, added a little more clout this week when Under Armour signed on as a major sponsor.

For the last 29 years, the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Basketball Tournament, featuring of teams from all over the country, has grown to become the largest event of its kind. The tournament may look a little different this year after organizers announced Under Armour has joined the event as the official performance brand.

As such, Under Armour will be one of the signature sponsors for the event and will supply tournament T-shirts for all players and coaches, while all games will be played with official Under Armour basketballs.

“The Governor’s Challenge is thrilled to partner with Under Armour,” said Tournament Director James Simmons this week. “This partnership takes the Governor’s Challenge to the next level.”

In addition to receiving Under Armour gear, coaches and athletic directors will have direct access to the global company’s representatives during the tournament to consult about uniforms and performance gear for their teams.

“We are honored that Under Armour, one of the top performance brands in the world, has recognized the Governor’s Challenge as an event worth of its support,” said Simmons. “This partnership will provide players with an experience that is second to none.”

Organizers are already forecasting a field of 124 top boys’ and girls’ varsity teams for the 2019 Governor’s Challenge, which is set to take place December 26-31 at venues all over the Salisbury area.