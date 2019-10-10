Things I Like – October 11, 2019

by

Thick business cards

Stories about Lottery winners

When the Ravens play at night

Fall’s silly temperature swings

A back yard full of kids playing

The first shave with a new blade

A seedless watermelon

Good news in the mail

Funny nicknames

Dry cleaned pants

When the sun and moon are visible at the same time

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.