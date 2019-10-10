Cobey Mishler

SALISBURY — One Salisbury teen was killed this week and another now faces first-degree murder after a stabbing near an apartment complex late Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to Parkwood apartments on Beaglin Creek Drive in Salisbury for a reported stabbing incident. Upon arrival, MSP troopers found the victim, identified as Seth Abbey, 18, of Salisbury, in the parking lot of the apartment complex with multiple stab wounds.

Abbey’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. According to police reports, Abbey was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident when their car broke down. The couple was reportedly walking on Beaglin Creek Drive when they were approached by three individuals on bicycles, including Cobey Mishler, 18, of Salisbury, and two juveniles.

According to charging documents, an altercation broke out between Abbey and Mishler, during which Mishler stabbed Abbey multiple times. The three suspects then fled the area toward Parkside High School where they disposed of the knife.

Early on in the investigation, MSP investigators identified Mishler as the suspect and he was wanted throughout the day on Monday. MSP homicide detectives worked with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Mishler.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Mishler was arrested at a residence on Schumaker Woods Drive in Salisbury without further incident. Mishler has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Following a bail review hearing on Wednesday, Mishler was ordered to be held without bond.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil quickly pulled together by the West Salisbury Little League organization, with which Abbey played, was held Monday night in support of the victim and his family. Abbey also played baseball for the Delmarva Aces program, which paid tribute to him in a social media post.

“A young man was taken too soon from us last night,” the post reads. “RIP Seth, who will be remembered as a fierce competitor and player where no moment was ever too big. More importantly, Seth was a great person, son, brother, friend and teammate and he will always be remembered.”