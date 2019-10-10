FENWICK ISLAND — A proposal last week to swap an area of the Fenwick Island State Park to the developer of a proposed offshore wind farm in exchange for millions of dollars in amenities has rankled homeowners in the neighboring community.One week after proposal to swap an area of the Fenwick Island State Park to… Read more »
BERLIN — The enforcement plan intended to make sure people aren't living in White Horse Park full-time is being challenged a week after it was approved by county officials.Attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the group of White Horse Park residents fighting the county's restrictions against year-round occupancy in that community, submitted the first of five…
BERLIN – A month-long celebration of science, technology, engineering and math will return to the Worcester County Library.Beginning on Friday, all five branches of the Worcester County Library will offer several STEM programs to children and families.Library Director Jennifer Ranck said the county's library system will provide hands-on STEM activities in conjunction with a statewide…
OCEAN CITY — In the first real public forum on Monday since another "intolerable" unsanctioned motor vehicle event two weeks ago, it was clear nerves are still raw and tensions remain high, but there appears to be some willingness for reconciliation.It was clear from the beginning during Monday's Mayor and Council meeting most of the…