Seahawks Edge County Rival Pocomoke

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged county rival Pocomoke, 1-0, on the road on Tuesday to remain very much in the thick of the Bayside South championship race.

With the 1-0 win over the Warriors, the Seahawks have now won three straight, all by shutout. The mini-streak includes a 10-0 win over Wicomico and a 5-0 won over Easton last week. During the streak, Decatur has outscored its opponents by a combined 16-0.

Decatur opened the season with five straight wins before taking its first loss of the season to Parkside, 1-0, back on September 24. Since then, the Seahawks have reeled off three more wins to improve to 8-1 on the season, but still trail Parkside by one game as the season heads into the final stretch. Parkside remained unbeaten with a 6-0 win over Washington on Tuesday, but still has key Bayside South games remaining against Bennett and Pocomoke.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.