BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged county rival Pocomoke, 1-0, on the road on Tuesday to remain very much in the thick of the Bayside South championship race.

With the 1-0 win over the Warriors, the Seahawks have now won three straight, all by shutout. The mini-streak includes a 10-0 win over Wicomico and a 5-0 won over Easton last week. During the streak, Decatur has outscored its opponents by a combined 16-0.

Decatur opened the season with five straight wins before taking its first loss of the season to Parkside, 1-0, back on September 24. Since then, the Seahawks have reeled off three more wins to improve to 8-1 on the season, but still trail Parkside by one game as the season heads into the final stretch. Parkside remained unbeaten with a 6-0 win over Washington on Tuesday, but still has key Bayside South games remaining against Bennett and Pocomoke.