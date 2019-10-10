Tours of the Rackliffe House will be offered during Sunday’s event. Photo by Robin Harrison

BERLIN — Rackliffe House, a 1740’s restoration, is presenting its first Colonial Fair to celebrate the early years of the building of Rackliffe House.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fair will feature vendors who will offer colonial-related items and crafts such as homemade apple hand pies, assorted pastries, artisan bread, local honey, fresh eggs, flowers, potpourri, oils and vinegar, fall veggies, soap, coffee and teas and more.

Ten demonstrations of colonial craftsmen will be showcased during the duration of the fair. A blacksmith, spinner, beekeeper, basket weaving, wool spinning and weaving, buttermaking, antique tool collection, traditional cooking, colonial dancing and the Pocomoke Indian Nation. The 4-H Club will demonstrate milking a “faux” cow.

There will be an opportunity to purchase several pieces of antique furniture as well as some selected antiques from various sources.

Colonial children’s games and pony rides will also be offered.

Seasonal food items will be available as well as a traditional pig roast with colonial beverages of mead and pumpkin beer. Soft drinks and hamburgers will also be for sale.

There will be free admission for Rackliffe House tours. The public is invited.