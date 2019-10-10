Open Houses Of The Week- October 11, 2019

FENWICK ISLAND

30068 Sanctuary Dr

The Overlook

Tues-Sat 10-5

Sun-Mon 12-5

New Construction

Single Family Homes

Bayfront Community

NV Homes

302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY

West Harbor Village

9800-32 Mooring View Lane

Thurs-Mon 11-5

New Construction

Townhomes

Harbor Homes

443-366-2814

SELBYVILLE

27610 Shipwreck Dr

Lighthouse Lakes

Sun & Mon 12-5

Tues-Sat 10-5

New Construction

Single Family Homes

10 Mins to Beach

Ryan Homes

302-524-8892

OCEAN CITY

Bay Vista I #201

1005 Edgewater Ave

Sat 10-2

Bay Front

4BR/3BA Condo

Walk to Beach

Buddy Dykes

Long & Foster

443-695-4324

OCEAN PINES

8 Beach Court

Fri & Sat 10-1

3BR/3BA Home

Waterfront w/ Pier

Lauren Smith

Keller Williams

410-245-9915

OCEAN PINES

36 Bramblewood Dr.

Sat 11-2

One Level Living

3BR/2BA Rancher

Spacious Corner Lot

Deck off Kitchen

Judy Froman

Berkshire Hathaway

410-726-8560

OCEAN CITY

Sea Gate #805

Oceanfront 30th St

Fri 1-3/Sat 11-1

Turn-Key, Top Floor

1BR/1BA Condo

Great Rental Income

Sally Todd Stout

Berkshire Hathaway

410-726-3506