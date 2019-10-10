OCES 4th Graders Present Skit At ‘Stand Up, Speak Up’ Assembly

A goal at Ocean City Elementary is to directly teach students the strategies they need to demonstrate positive leadership as bystanders to stand up and speak up to bullies. At their annual Stand Up, Speak Up assembly on Sept, 12, fourth grade students presented a skit teaching strategies for dealing with bullying situations. Pictured, front from left, are Jayden Melgar, Riley Sudol, Sophia Kurtz, Aiden Backof and Zoe Rill; and, back, Arriana Dempsey, Thea Macrides, Katherine Conway, Giabella Abruzzo and Trent Macrides.