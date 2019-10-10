Amy Margaret Hall Laird

OCEAN CITY — Amy Margaret Hall Laird passed away at her home in Ocean City on Sept. 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born in Baltimore on Aug. 6, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Shirley Hall. Amy attended Saint William of York School and Archbishop Keough High School.

She married Wilson Bain “Buddy” Laird in 1980. The birth of their son, Nathan, was newsworthy as he was the first child born in Baltimore on Jan. 1, 1981. Amy and Buddy received a visit from a relatively unknown local news reporter, Oprah Winfrey. The family relocated to Ocean City and their daughter, Caitlin, was born in 1984.

Amy spent many years as a daycare provider at Wonderland Learning Center in West Ocean City. She enjoyed spending time with the children there and loved to share stories with friends and family about the humorous incidents that were a part of her daily interactions with toddlers. She was employed by Rite Aid at the time of her death and spoke often of the kindness and generosity of her fellow employees especially during her illness.

Amy enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing with the girls and challenging crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Nathan Bain Laird (Tamara) who is serving as a Mass Communications Specialist in the US Navy currently stationed in Hawaii; grandsons Jack and Wyatt Laird; and six siblings, Barbara Shade, Monica Anthenelli, James Hall, Betsy Harrison (Alfred) Nancy Long (Michael) and Thomas Hall (Cynthia). Amy is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her niece, Markey Jager, who was a friend and support to Amy for many years particularly during her cancer treatments. She is also survived by her dearest friend, Donna Beitler.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wilson Bain “Buddy” Laird; daughter, Caitlin Stephens Laird; brother, Gregory Hall; and brother-in-law, James Anthenelli.

Amy donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. Memorial services will be private. The family asks that donations in Amy’s memory be made to Atlantic General Foundation to support John H. “Jack” Burbage Regional Cancer Center. 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd. Berlin, Md. 21811

Cresenthia “Chris” Jones

OCEAN CITY — Cresenthia “Chris” Jones, age 72, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, after a long fight with cancer.

Born in South Baltimore on Nov. 26, 1946, she is survived by her daughter, Mindy Jones; grandchildren, Erik and Gwen; loving partner, Jimmy Kirkland; niece and nephew Alisha and Evan Harkum; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

During recent years. she really enjoyed living life to its fullest in Ocean City and being an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166, American Legion Post 166 Riders, and Ravens Roost #58. She loved her Baltimore sports, and going to the Pit and Pub for Orioles and Ravens games.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1:00pm at the American Legion Post 166 at 2308 Philadelphia Ave in Ocean City.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, c/o Atlantic General Hospital, 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Md. 21811.