Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Hold Installation And Recognition Luncheon

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City held an Installation and Recognition Luncheon at the Lighthouse Sound Restaurant. Above, outgoing President Dick Clagett is pictured passing the leadership to incoming president Roy Foreman.