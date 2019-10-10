Though there is no charge for the event, advance registration is required for this month’s healing event at Holly Ridge Farm. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice invites children who have lost a loved one to “Hope & Healing with Horses,” a free children’s bereavement day camp, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Holly Ridge Farm.

This event is for children ages 6-14 who live in the four Lower Shore counties and have experienced the death of a parent, grandparent, sibling, or other close loved one in the past two years. It is open to both hospice and non-hospice families.

“Children who have lost someone dear to them grieve in very different ways than adults,” said Alane Capen, president of Coastal Hospice, which hosts the event. “They may find it harder to express what they are really feeling. Hope & Healing with Horses gives them a chance to connect with other children who have experienced a similar loss.”

Counselors from Coastal Hospice who are trained in grief support guide the children and their families through their feelings, teaching them strategies to express grief and reduce stress and isolation. The day camp uses horses as a tool for emotional growth and learning; the children ride, groom the horses, and talk to them about their losses and feelings.

No previous experience with horses is required. Children should wear closed-toe shoes for riding. Lunch is provided.

This event is free, but space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call Melissa at 443-944-5846. The farm is located in Willards at 36609 Purnell Crossing Road.