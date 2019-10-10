Democratic Club of Worcester County Donate To Build Ocean City Cold Weather Shelter

On Sept. 26, the Democratic Club of Worcester County received a report on the Ocean City Cold Weather Shelter from Robin Derrickson. Based on the good work done by the united Ocean City churches participating in this shelter, the club presented a donation of $100 to assist in their efforts. Above, President Stephen Cohen presented the check to Derrickson.