Decatur’s Koby Higgins tries to get around the Kent Island defense during last Friday’s Homecoming loss to the Buccaneers. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity football game against Bayside North powerhouse Kent Island started out with promise, the Seahawks fell to the Buccaneers, 38-3, on Homecoming.

The Seahawks got nothing going on their first possession against Kent Island last Friday on Homecoming, but returned the favor by forcing the Buccaneers to punt on their first possession. On Decatur’s second offensive possession, quarterback Ashton Snelsire completed a 27-yard pass to Austin Airey to set the Seahawks’ offense up on the Kent Island 18-yard line.

Devin Waters ran for six yards setting up a second-down and four for the Seahawks. Kent Island then jumped offside twice to put the Seahawks in a first-and-goal situation on the Buccaneers’ four-yard line and appeared to be poised to take an early lead. However, a botched handoff bounced right to a Kent Island defender, who returned the ball 96 yards for a touchdown and an early lead.

That was as close as Decatur would get as Kent Island then rolled to the 38-3 win. With the loss, the Seahawks dropped to 1-4 on the season. The Seahawks now have four straight games against Bayside South opponents to close out the regular season, starting with Friday’s home game against Bennett. After that, the Seahawks will face Wicomico on the road, Parkside at home and Snow Hill on the road in the traditional regular season finale against the Eagles.