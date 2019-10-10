Naked Guy Streaks Through Parking Lot

OCEAN CITY — A Dagsboro man was arrested on indecent exposure charges last weekend after allegedly running naked through an uptown convenience store parking lot.

Around 2:30 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a convenience store parking lot at 120th Street for a reported sexual offense and indecent exposure call. The caller told Ocean City Communications she was pumping gas at the convenience store when Steven Rusiewicz, 37, of Dagsboro, ran through the parking lot with no clothes on and was last seen running west on 120th Street.

OCPD officers canvassed the area and located a naked Rusiewicz on 120th Street. According to police reports, Rusiewicz told the officers he had been drinking vodka and that he had also taken acid. Rusiewicz reportedly told police he had left his girlfriend’s apartment and began running toward the beach.

According to police reports, he told officers as he was running to the beach, he began to take his clothes off because he “felt it was the right thing to do.” When Rusiewicz reached the beach at 121st Street, he took off his pants, which was the last article of clothing he was wearing.

Rusiewicz said at that point, he decided to run back to his girlfriend’s apartment. However, he told police the last thing he remembered before talking with them was running across Coastal Highway at 120th Street. OCPD officers spoke with the female victim, who told police it was disturbing to see a naked man with his private parts exposed run past her while she was pumping gas at the convenience store.

The victim positively identified Rusiewicz as the man who had exposed himself to her at the convenience store parking lot. As a result, Rusiewicz was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. The police report did not include information on if and how Rusiewicz was clothed before being transported to the Public Safety Building for processing.

Drunken Tirade Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last weekend after allegedly falling down while intoxicated and damaging vehicles before assaulting an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer attempting to take him into custody.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday, an OCPD officer was dispatched to the area of Somerset Street for a report of a man screaming. Upon arrival, the officer observed Michael Ross, 47, of Ephrata, Pa., leaning against a building near a parked vehicle. When the officer got out of his vehicle and approached Ross, the suspect started to walk toward the officer and fell in the street.

According to police reports, Ross could not tell officers where he was staying. Ross did tell police he had to go to the bathroom, but was advised he could not urinate outside and would have to wait until they determined where he was staying. Utilizing Ross’ cell phone, OCPD officers were able to contact his wife, who reportedly told police the couple were staying at a hotel on the Boardwalk at 3rd Street. Ross’ wife agreed to come get him and he was told to sit on the curb until she got there.

According to police reports, Ross repeatedly tried to stand up, each time falling into a parked vehicle nearby. Ross was also screaming incoherent comments and was advised he was violating the town’s noise ordinance. Ross’ wife arrived and advised police she would get him back to their hotel, but Ross stumbled several times while trying to stand and fell into the parked truck, according to police reports.

OCPD officers warned Ross to stop screaming and to leave quietly with his wife, but he did not comply. OCPD officers also observed a wet spot near the truck where Ross apparently urinated after being told not to by police. Ross’ wife attempted to walk him away from the area, but he continued to yell and was ultimately taken into custody.

An OCPD officer warned Ross to stop yelling, but instead he kicked the officer in the back. He then launched into an expletive-laced tirade against the officers. He was charged with intoxicated endangerment and assaulting a police officer.

Arrest In Downtown Fracas

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly bashing in the door of a downtown residence and threatening his friends with a knife during an argument.

Around 6:30 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 6th Street for a reported disorderly male. Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed a suspect, later identified as Michael Wenrich, 21, of Newmans Town, Pa., kneeling in the middle of Wilmington Lane. When an officer called out to Wenrich, he reportedly screamed, laid flat on stomach and rolled under a parked car, according to police reports.

Before OCPD officers could approach Wenrich, he reportedly stood up and ran west, but did not run far before falling on the ground. OCPD officers approached Wenrich, who was reportedly crying hysterically and saying over and over “please don’t shoot me,” and “please don’t tase me,” according to police reports.

The officer assured Wenrich he was not going to shoot or tase him and that he had nothing to worry about. When Wenrich calmed down somewhat, he reportedly told the officer he was drunk and didn’t want to hurt anyone. He told police he had been in an argument with his friends, but that he did not want to hurt anyone.

OCPD officers spoke with Wenrich’s friend, who told police he had locked Wenrich out of the unit due to his level of intoxication. The friend told police he locked the door with the chain, but Wenrich forced the door to open and broke the frame that held the chain lock. The witness said he was able to tackle Wenrich out of the apartment.

According to the witness, Wenrich at that point pulled an assisted opening knife from his pocket, but the witness was able to disarm him before Wenrich was able to open and deploy the blade. The witness told police before the officers arrived, Wenrich ran into the street and grabbed a rear wiper blade of a parked vehicle, causing the wiper blade to bend down and away from the rear windshield. Wenrich was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property for the door frame and the windshield wiper, intoxicated endangerment and possession of an assisted-opening knife.

Probation For Pier Incident

OCEAN CITY — One of two men arrested in July after an altercation on the Ocean City Fishing Pier involving a gun and a knife was granted probation before judgment last week, while the other’s trial has been postponed until December.

Around 11:15 p.m. on July 3, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was on bicycle patrol in the downtown Boardwalk area when he was dispatched to the Ocean City Fishing Pier for a report of a male suspect, later identified as Shawn Drummond, 41, of Pittsburgh, Pa., pulling a knife and threatening to assault another man, later identified as Kevin Hudler, 30, of Pasadena.

OCPD officers located Drummond walking away from the fishing pier on the north side of the Jolly Roger amusement park. According to police reports, Drummond told police he did pull a knife on Hudler in self-defense because Hudler had pulled a gun on him. Drummond then recanted and told police he did not think he even touched his knife.

According to police reports, Drummond’s juvenile son told officers Hudler did not pull his gun out of its holster, but rather lifted his shirt to show it to Drummond. OCPD officers located Hudler exiting the pier and told him they needed to speak with him about the alleged incident. According to police reports, Hudler raised his hands in the air and admitted carrying the handgun on his right side under his shirt.

When asked if he had a carry permit, Hudler told police he did and presented his Maryland concealed carry permit, a security officer permit and a private detective permit. According to police reports, the concealed carry permit had restrictions on it that only allowed Hudler to carry the handgun while traveling to and from work.

Hudler reportedly told police he was fishing from the pier and caught a small shark. Hudler told police Drummond asked what he was using for bait, to which he simply replied “fish.” Drummond allegedly took offense to Hudler’s short answer and called him an [expletive deleted], and a verbal altercation then took place between the two men which escalated when Drummond allegedly grabbed his multi-use tool with the knife already out and rushed toward Hudler, swinging the knife around Hudler’s face and threatening to stab him, according to police reports.

Hudler said at that point, he lifted his shirt to reveal his handgun to Drummond in an attempt to diffuse the situation and Drummond left the area. OCPD officers interviewed two independent witnesses who viewed the altercation and both corroborated Hudler’s version of the events. The only additions were that Drummond had been using the multi-tool knife to cut bait and actually ran over to where he was cutting bait, retrieved the knife and ran back over to where Hudler was standing before swinging it around and threatening to stab Hudler, according to police reports. In addition, both witnesses told police Hudler actually drew the handgun from its holster, but did not point it at Drummond.

Drummond was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and carrying a deadly weapon with intent to injure. Hudler was arrested for carry a handgun and carrying a loaded handgun on his person. Last week, Hudler pleaded not guilty and was granted probation before judgment. He was placed on probation for one year.

Meanwhile, Drummond was also scheduled appear for trial last week, but it was postponed to Dec. 9. In August, the first-degree assault charge against Drummond was dropped, but he still faces second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure charges.