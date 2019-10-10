BERLIN – Two events are planned this month to help Atlantic General Hospital reach its $10 million capital campaign goal.

First, the 3rd Annual Hope Palmer Pink Party will be held Saturday, Oct. 20 from noon-7 p.m. at Sunset Grille. There will be a $20 cover charge with a portion of the cover charge donated to AGH’s campaign. Half-price appetizers, live entertainment and reduced drink prices will be offered throughout the event.

On Oct. 27, an event, co-chaired by AGH Foundation members Rich and Laura Mathabel, called Bikes and Boo’s will take place on the Boardwalk. Participants will be able to ghoul around while biking the Boardwalk in costume for a good cause. Attendees can bring their own bikes or stop by Bike World and rent one with 50% of proceeds donated to the AGH campaign by owner John Barrett.

Each participant or team will receive a number to assist with the judging process. Trophies for best dressed costumes and bikes will be presented in the best team, best decorated bike, best costume and best costume categories.

The bike crawl starts on Wicomico Street at 12:30 p.m. with an awards ceremony taking place at the Bearded Clam at 2 p.m. To register, call 410-641-9690 or text BIKESANDBOOS to 41444.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Atlantic General’s Campaign for the Future. The funds raised will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects. Among them is completion of a new 18,000-square-foot full service cancer care center, completion of the women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas. To date, the foundation has already secured more than $8,130,000.00 of the $10 million goal in pledges, commitments and grants.