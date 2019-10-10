Jeremy Flatley

SNOW HILL — A Worcester County man, convicted in July of armed robbery, was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison, all but eight of which were suspended.

Back on July 10, Jeremy Flatley, 18, of Newark, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon after he and a co-defendant lured two victims to Newark using the “Let Go” online sales app before holding them up at gunpoint.

Back in Worcester County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Flatley was sentenced to a combined 20 years in prison for the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery convictions, all but eight years of which were suspended. Flatley was also placed on supervised probation for four years upon his release. The disposition of the co-defendant in the case is not known.

The charges against Flatley stem from an incident last Feb. 20. Flatley and the unnamed co-defendant lured two victims to Newark using the “Let Go” app under the pretense of selling them a four-wheeler. When the two victims arrived, Flatley and the co-defendant brandished guns and demanded money.

One of the victims threw his wallet toward Flatley and fled the area on foot as shots were fired.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to obtain messages sent between Flatley and the co-defendant setting up the robbery.