BERLIN- The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation last week held its annual Robert E. Warfield Memorial Golf Tournament at the Ocean City Golf Club with over 200 participants competing on a picturesque fall day.

With the help of many sponsors and volunteers, the annual golf tournament raised over $105,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. With proceeds from the tournament, the foundation assists AGH in its mission to deliver quality health care to residents and visitors to the area. The tournament was co-chaired by Terry Wright and Steven Sweigert and the title sponsor for the last 20 years has been The Carousel Group. Numerous other local businesses and organizations co-sponsored the event at various levels.

For the record, the winning team in the Seaside course scramble was Don Boger, Jim DeAngelas, Tad Kaufman and Robert Williams. The winning team in the Newport Bay course best-ball tournament was Greg Hartman, Matt Whaley, John Zimmerman and Steve Walas.

The men’s longest drive awards went to Ross Bergey and Drew Havrilla, while the women’s longest drive awards went to Poppy Granite and Robin Higgins. The men’s closest-to-the-pin awards went to Ron Clapper and Pete McGoff, while Granite and Judy Kight took home the women’s closest-to-the-pin awards. Dale Allman finished first in the putting contest, followed by Eric Milhollan and John Kilian. Top finishers in the floating green contest included Greg Langler, Jay Reading, Mickey Fitzmorris, Chris McLoota, Jeff Neal, Doug Peters and Tom Bradshaw.