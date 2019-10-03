Worcester Prep Students Decorate For International Day Of Peace

Students B Students CIn honor of International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, Lower School art teacher Rebecca Tittermary continued the annual tradition of having her students decorate more than 200 pinwheels to display around campus to commemorate the occasion. Above are first graders, Madelyn Bobenko and Paige Asbil and below are first graders Suri Thomas and Matthew Evangelista.