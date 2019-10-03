The Rideau was a popular Ocean City hotel for over 70 years and was famous for having the longest porch on the Boardwalk. Originally an early 1900s combination of three adjoining Victorian era boarding houses known as the Virginia, the Rideau and the Linmar, the hotel underwent a series of sectional rebuildings and renovations following World War II.

The Rideau shared the Boardwalk block between N. Division Street and 1st Street with the Roosevelt Hotel. On March 11, 1970, a fire, which began in the north section of the Roosevelt, spread to and consumed the Rideau. It was one of the largest fires ever fought by the Ocean City Fire Department.

The above photo shows the Rideau Hotel circa 1925. The Rideau Motor In now occupies the site but bears little resemblance to its famous predecessor.

Postcard image from Bunk Mann’s collection