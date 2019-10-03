Things I Like – October 4, 2019

Monday’s peace after a busy weekend

Smell of a baseball dugout

Old sayings still true today

Comedians who keep it clean

A youth sports team working together

Sunday morning church bells in Berlin

When good news comes in the mail

Clean restrooms on a road trip

A dog after a good brushing

The Pier Ferris wheel at night

A surprisingly long ride on a wave

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.