Stephen Decatur Announces 2019 Homecoming Court

Stephen Decatur High School has announced its 2019 Homecoming Court after a school-wide vote. The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the Decatur football game on Friday, Oct. 4, while the king will be crowned earlier in the day during the annual afternoon pep rally. Above, from left, are Keegan Mitchell, Branden Manuel, Noah Carpenter, Andre Andrews, and Jackson Halverson. At right, standing, Tacoa Johnson and Leslie Zamora-Espinoza and, front, Abby Yesko, Alexa Upperman and Macy Layton.