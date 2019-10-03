SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To Primeros Pasos

by
SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To Primeros Pasos

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to Primeros Pasos, an early childhood care and education center in Georgetown, Del. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Baker, president of the board of Primeros Pasos; Casey Christophel, executive director of Primeros Pasos; Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts; and Sally Beaumont, Primeros Pasos board member.