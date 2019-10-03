Betty Carmean Pruitt

SNOW HILL — Betty Carmean Pruitt, age 92, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Snow Hill Nursing and Rehab Center after a brief stay.

Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey B. and Mary Bonneville Carmean. She is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, George Lee “Tad” Pruitt; sister, Wilsie C Haber of Lewes, Del.; sisters-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Pruitt of Salisbury, and Pam McCabe of Snow Hill, Shirley Hunt of South Carolina; brother-in-law, Benny Ward (Linda) of Hebron; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was a sister, Grace Ellen Dukes; brothers-in-law Lawrence Pruitt, Homer Pruitt, Paul McCabe, Robert Wimbrow and Charles Hunt; and sisters-in-law Mary T. Pruitt and Shirley Hunt.

Betty was a devoted wife, homemaker and aunt. She was a lifelong member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church, Snow Hill American Legion Post #67 Ladies Auxiliary, Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Snow Hill C.B. Club and served on many committees at Whatcoat Church. She had attended Goldey Beacom Business College in Wilmington, Del. Betty retired from Moore Business Forms in Snow Hill where she served the company as a proof reader for many years. For the past 20-plus years, she had worked as a hostess with the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. She and Tad enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, and dining with friends and family in many area restaurants. They were a mainstay at the local American Legion on Friday nights.

Services were held. A donation in her memory may be made to Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 100 West Federal St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Carolyn Hudson Bradshaw

BERLIN — Carolyn Hudson Bradshaw died suddenly in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

She was the daughter of James F. Hudson and Margaret J. Hudson. She is survived by her son, James Bradshaw and his wife Shana and their daughter Zelda; her son Beau Bradshaw; her mother Margaret J. Hudson; her sisters Ellen Bunting and Linda Smith; her brothers-in-law Dick Bunting and Bill Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was born in Salisbury, but grew up in Grifton, N.C. graduating from Grifton High School and Lenoir Community College. She was employed as an underwriter for the North Carolina Farm Bureau. In 2007, she returned to Maryland living in Ocean Pines.

She became an active member of the Atlantic Club where she was inspired by and in turn inspired many members. She was known for her sincerity, kindness and vivacious personality. Her spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3 Church St., Berlin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Norman R. Bunting officiating.

Blake Frances McNelis

BERLIN — Blake Frances McNelis, 1 year old, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on Dec. 18, 2017 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Sean and Terra (Rygh) McNelis of Ocean Pines.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Taylor Rygh; uncle, Kevin McNelis, II; paternal grandparents, Kevin and Brenda McNelis; maternal grandparents, John and Nancy Rygh; and great-grandparents, Bill and Mary McNelis, Chris and Greta Schunter and Charles and Marsha Wacker.

A memorial service was held at the family’s home. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.