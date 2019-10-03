Matt Ortt Companies & OP Yacht Club Donate To Coastal Hospice

by
Matt Ortt Companies & OP Yacht Club Donate To Coastal Hospice

Representatives from the Matt Ortt Companies and Ocean Pines Yacht Club on Friday presented a $600 check donation to Coastal Hospice, representing funds from an Oyster & Bull Bash held at the Yacht Club on Sept. 7. Above, Beverage Director Kearston Frey, left, and Special Events Coordinator Lia Isel of the Matt Ortt Companies present a donation to Coastal Hospice Director of Advancement Heather Duma. Submitted Photos