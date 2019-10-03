SALISBURY – A $1 million grant is expected to benefit those with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers.

Last week, MAC Inc. announced the agency received $1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living to launch its Life Bridges Project.

The award comes to MAC as part of a national Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative to create and sustain a dementia-capable home and community-based service system that includes a single point of entry and no wrong door access for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their caregivers.

Carol Zimmerman, director of the Life Bridges Project at MAC, said the agency applied for grant funding to start the program after recognizing a need in the community.

“There is a great need in the community that’s not being met for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers,” she said. “Because we live in a rural area, they often don’t have access to the resources that they need.”

Zimmerman said the program will assist people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, especially those living alone, to remain independent at home by providing community-based interventions and programs. The program will also feature a caregiver resource center, which includes supports and emerging technologies in Alzheimer’s care.

“It will have programs, skill building and information that will allow caregivers to deal with loved ones in a better way,” she said.

Zimmerman noted that the core of the Life Bridges program is its day center, which will operate out of the MAC Center.

“It will serve those with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she said.

Zimmerman said the agency will soon start its Life Bridges Project. While the day center will have an enrollment process, she said those wishing to take advantage of the program’s workshops, support groups and resources can simply call the agency.

“We hope to open the doors soon, but until then we encourage people to call us …,” she said. “It takes a little time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s.”

The three-year project will be undertaken in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Maryland, the Eastern Shore regional office of the Maryland Department of Developmental Disabilities Administration, Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the local medical community and BEACON – The Business, Economic and Community Outreach Network at Salisbury University.

Zimmerman said the agency hopes to secure funding and volunteer assistance to continue the Life Bridges Project when grant funding concludes.

“Alzheimer’s disease and dementia now affects 5.8 million individuals, and 110,000 in Maryland,” she said. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg because most go undiagnosed. As time goes on, we expect it to impact more and more families.”

For more information on MAC’s Life Bridges Project, or on MAC services, call 410-742-0505.

MAC Inc. serves senior citizens in Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties and provides programs and services that preserve dignity, health and independence for an aging population.

“There is a tremendous void in services here on the Lower Shore, especially for those suffering from the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s,” said MAC Executive Director Pattie Tingle. “This grant enables us to focus on the needs of those living throughout our underserved rural area. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Administration of Community Living and look forward to successfully improving the availability of services.”