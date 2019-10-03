The Germantown School Community Heritage Center is located off Trappe Road in Berlin.

BERLIN – Community members are invited to celebrate the dedication of the first phase of the Germantown School orchard this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Germantown School Community Heritage Center invites the public to attend the dedication of the apple trees and bench that mark the beginning of the facility’s orchard. The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the school on Trappe Road in Berlin.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” said Barbara Purnell, president of the Germantown School Heritage Center. “We’ve had great support for all of our projects.”

The Germantown School, built in 1922 through the Rosenwald program, was reopened as a museum in 2013 after an extensive restoration. Now that the school is providing visitors with a glimpse of the local African American heritage, Purnell hopes to enhance the experience for visitors with the addition of an orchard.

“When we were going to school during the 1950s, we were surrounded by orchards,” Purnell said, referencing the extensive operations of Harrisons Nurseries. “The Harrisons were one of the largest employers around and some of our parents worked there. We felt the orchard was part of our history.”

To celebrate that history, the there are plans to create an orchard of apple and peach trees on the school property. Purnell said that thanks to a donation from 100+ Women Who Care, the apple trees were purchased and planted. And in July, the Republican Women of Worcester County donated a bench, built by Tim Gallagher, that will be placed in the orchard. Purnell said there are plans to add peach trees in the spring. Eventually, Purnell hopes audio can be installed to share the history of the Germantown School with visitors.

“We’d like to put it by the bench so people can sit and listen,” she said.

Purnell added that she was grateful for the support of organizations such as 100+ Women Who Care and the Republican Women of Worcester County.

“We’re really appreciative of the donations,” she said.

Purnell encourages community members, particularly those who haven’t visited the school since its restoration, to attend the Oct. 12 ceremony to gain a better understanding of local history.

“Our school was a landmark in our community,” she said. “We wanted to hold on to that landmark. We want to continue to educate people about the history of the African American community. We want to tell our story.”