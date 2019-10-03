The Harrison Group held its 33rd Annual “End of Season” company party and Employee Prize Drawing on Sept. 15 with $15,000 in cash and other prizes awarded. Each group employee received an entry ticket for each week they worked during the three-month summer season period for the random prize drawing. This year’s $5,000 prize winner was Harry Cropper from the Quality Inn Boardwalk. The second prize, $3,000, was won by Jterra Kinsey who is also from the Quality Inn Boardwalk, and the third prize of $2,000 went to Lashawn Awosika from the DoubleTree Ocean City Oceanfront Hotel. Ten other employees won $500 each. They were Dorina Peter, Dashawn Beckett, Rochina Brittingham, Jacqueline (Jackie) Haggerty, Michelle Wilkins, Beth Harrington, Eduard Mateita, Paul Stoica, Felicia Grant and Adela Porutiu. Submitted Photo

Company Awarded Fed Contract

POCOMOKE – The U.S. Marine Corps announced Hardwire, LLC, a leading manufacturer of armor and protective systems for military, law enforcement, infrastructure and consumer applications, has been selected to manufacture and supply the Gen III ballistic protection for the Marines for the next five years. This small business set-aside contract, awarded under a multi-year competitive procurement process, has a total value of $42.7 million.

“The Marines are one of the most feared and effective fighting forces in the world, and with Hardwire’s soft armor – the lightest, thinnest protection available – they become even faster and more capable,” said Hardwire CEO George Tunis.

The Gen III soft armor offers the last layer of ballistic and fragmentation protection for the Marine user. The Hardwire soft armor manufacturing process is unique in the soft body armor industry. This proven Hardwire technology presses the armor materials with millions of pounds of force at precise temperatures and then softens the material into flexible layers similar to softened leather. This process produces unique shock physics that transfer incoming projectile energy onto a greater area, resulting in superior ballistic performance and less trauma to the Marine. The end product is a highly durable ballistic panel that forms to the user’s body for maximum comfort. The high degree of automation in the manufacturing process also improves cost effectiveness by, among other innovations, not using a single sewing machine like older, out-of-date armor producers.

“Our armor is up to 50% lighter and 65% thinner than older Kevlar®-based systems,” said Tunis. “But most importantly, we consistently stop the threats that our Marines face while still lightening their equipment load.” Hardwire was selected for this program as the best value to the Marine Corps based on performance, weight savings, manufacturing and price.

Agent Attends Retreat

OCEAN CITY – Tim Meadowcroft, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, attended the company’s fall ReCharge retreat held at the prestigious Greenbriar Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.VA. Meadowcroft is an associate with the company’s Ocean City office.

Consumer education, technology and planning techniques were among the topics discussed at ReCharge, an event created by and for Long & Foster’s top-producing sales associates. Presentations were given by top industry experts in the field of real estate. Company technological tools designed to enhance agent productivity were also presented.

“Attending ReCharge helped me connect with my fellow Long & Foster agents and prepare for the upcoming business year,” Meadowcroft said. “Long & Foster understands what agents like me need to be successful, so we can provide unparalleled service to all our clients. That is always my number one goal.”

Meadowcroft has been named the office top salesperson for the last several years. In his nine years in the business, he has sold over $100 million of real estate. He has been a Gold Team member for several years as well.

“Long & Foster’s ReCharge presents a fantastic opportunity for our family of agents to gather and learn from each other, plan for the coming year and hear from industry experts,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“Being part of the Top 100 performers in our company of nearly 10,000 agents is a huge achievement and I am so happy that you are part of this prestigious group of Realtors. Real estate remains a business built on relationships, and events such as this help our agents continually invest in their skills and knowledge, so they can build those relationships and provide the best service possible,” said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate