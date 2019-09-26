BERLIN- It was good news, bad news this week for Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team, which split a pair of home games to settle in with a 2-4 record.

Last Thursday, Worcester routed St. Thomas More, 9-1, as six Mallards got into the scorebook in the first half alone. Abby Nechay, Claire Williams, Rylie Carey, Carly Young, Caroline Anderson and Madilyn Nechay each scored first-half goals as the Mallards led 7-0 at the break.

Back in action at home on Monday, the Mallards fell to Delmarva Christian, 2-0. With the loss, Worcester’s record now stands at 2-4. Worcester faces Laurel at home on Monday, followed by another home game next Friday against Holly Grove.