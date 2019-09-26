Worcester Splits Pair Of Home Games

BERLIN- It was good news, bad news this week for Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team, which split a pair of home games to settle in with a 2-4 record.

Last Thursday, Worcester routed St. Thomas More, 9-1, as six Mallards got into the scorebook in the first half alone. Abby Nechay, Claire Williams, Rylie Carey, Carly Young, Caroline Anderson and Madilyn Nechay each scored first-half goals as the Mallards led 7-0 at the break.

Back in action at home on Monday, the Mallards fell to Delmarva Christian, 2-0. With the loss, Worcester’s record now stands at 2-4. Worcester faces Laurel at home on Monday, followed by another home game next Friday against Holly Grove.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.