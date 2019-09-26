28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 27: Otto Grundman
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 27: TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard By Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 27 & 28: First Class
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 27: Over Time
Saturday, Sept. 28: Taylor Knox Band
Sunday, Sept. 29: Lauren Glick Band
Thursday, Oct. 3: Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 27: Natalie Davis Duo
Wednesday, Oct. 2: TBA
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 27: Sons Of Pirates,
DJ Hook, Shake The Room
Saturday, Sept. 28: DJ Greg,
Crushing Day, DJ Hector
Monday, Sept. 30: DJ Greg, DJ RobCee
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 27: Human Connection
Saturday, Sept. 28: DJ BK
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Saturday, Sept. 28: TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Sept. 28:
Chris Button/Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Sept. 29:
Pickin’ Party W/Opposite Directions,
Thursdays: Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 27: Dave Hawkins,
The Mathew Street
Saturday, Sept. 28: Dave Sherman
Sunday, Sept. 29: Kevin Poole
Monday, Sept. 30: Dave Hawkins
Thursday, Oct. 3: Dale Teat
High Stakes Bar & Grill
302-537-6971
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 27: The Loomatics
Saturday, Sept. 28: TBA
Thursdays: Baltimore Bob
Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns
Hooters
410-213-1841 • 12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Sept. 27: TBA
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Sunday, Sept. 29:
Joe Mama w/Taylor Knox
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, Sept. 27: Side Project
Saturday, Sept. 28: Bo Dickerson Band
Sunday, Sept. 29: Muskrat Lightning
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 27: Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Sept. 28: Lime Green
Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts. On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 27 & 28:
One Louder
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29:
CK The DJ, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29: CK The DJ, 9 p.m.
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 27: John McNutt Band,
Element K, Stellar Mojo, 2 DJs
Saturday, Sept. 28: Full Circle,
Jim Long Band, High Five Swan Dive,
Lima Bean Riot, 3 DJs
Thursday, Oct. 3: Full Circle Duo, DJ