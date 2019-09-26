County Decision Heartless

Editor:

(The following is a copy of an open letter addressed to Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church.)

We read in the paper that the County Commissioners have voted to have White Horse Park closed to winter residents this year after being allowed many years of winter occupancy. We understand that there is a statute prohibiting occupancy between Sept. 30 and April 1.

May we ask what the underlying purpose of the law is?

May we also ask for a copy of the text amendment proposed by Commissioner Nordstrom. Exactly what was the argument against it? The newspaper article in the September 20 Dispatch does not give clarifying details for those who have not attended inner circle hearings. And what exactly were the critical comments from “staff”? Is that park or county staff being mentioned here?

We are concerned here with the “letter of the law” versus the “spirit of the law.” We personally know a resident of White Horse Park who is on a limited Social Security income and has many health issues preventing her from holding a job. She has no resources (or family support) to go elsewhere. Where will people like that go? Do we need more homeless people on the Boardwalk?

We read that Commissioner Bunting just decided it was “time to get it over with … I don’t worry about politics.” Clearly, he doesn’t worry about the human angle either, that these are real people and the trajectory of their lives can be drastically changed here. How heartless can our government officials be to forget that we are our brothers’ keepers and ought to be looking out for those who are less fortunate. The attitude that “I’ve got mine; now let them get theirs” is abhorrent.

Mr. Church, we have always found you to be a fair-minded non-political representative and plead with you to make your voice heard loudly that this movement (for whatever reason it is being actively pursued after such a long silence) is morally wrong and does not reflect well on Worcester County and its leadership.

Monty and Sara Lewis

West Ocean City

Thank You To Supporters

Editor:

The arts are alive and well in Ocean City. On behalf of the Art League of Ocean City, thank you to everyone who made this year’s “pARTy of the Year: Let’s Paint the Town,” a wonderful success. It was a fun-filled evening at the beautiful waterfront Aloft Hotel that raised funds to help support the many community programs of the Art League.

Nearly 200 pARTy guests enjoyed an amazing charcuterie buffet and hors d’oeuvres by Taste Events, fabulous sushi by Nori Sushi, sweet treats from Candy Kitchen Shoppes, and mouth-watering desserts from Phil Cropper. A big thank you to our other in-kind sponsors: The Aloft Hotel, Bluewater Development, Virginia Pappas, Seacrets, Sysco, Coastal Tents, Pepsi, and the Taustin Family.

Our pARTy committee did an outstanding job of coordinating the event and decorating the bayfront ballroom at the Aloft with a “paint the town” theme. Our committee members include Jamie Albright, Kari Berger, Patty Falck, Rebecca Galyon, Sandy Gillis, Georgette Greason, Marsha Howarth, Jennifer Klepper, Cindy Leiner, Virginia Pappas, Jan Perdue, Loretta Spinuzza, Eileen Stamnas, Cheryl Taustin, Gayle Widdowson, and Nadine Wieder.

Our thanks also goes out to our monetary event sponsors: Jeff and Jamie Albright, Bank of Ocean City, Sidney and Sherrie Beckstead Family, Kari and Dr. Leonard Berger, Jack Burbage, Casual Designs, Delaware Elevator, Dr. Kathy Dillon and Dan Mason, Fager’s Island, Gillis Gilkerson, The Gudelsky Group, Harrison Group, Buddy and Laura Jenkins, Jennifer and Dr. Lee Klepper, Cynthia and Bruce Leiner, Maller Wealth Advisors, Mercedes of Salisbury, Kimmerly Messick, Jim and Jan Perdue, Seacrets, Eileen and Dr. Greg Stamnas, Cheryl and Jay Taustin, Jef Thaler, Gayle and Dirk Widdowson, and Nadine Wieder.

Our raffle for a trip for two to Florence, Italy was won by Sylvia Moritz of Ocean View. Thank you to all of the 300 people who purchased a raffle ticket.

Rina Thaler

Ocean City

(The writer is the executive director of the Art League of Ocean City and Ocean City Center for the Arts.)

Subsidizing Animal Abuse

Editor:

As a bit of an animal lover, I have been scouring the Internet for some special occasion celebrating animals. I came across an international observance called a “day for animals,” but it wasn’t quite what I expected.

I was shocked to learn that nearly 99 percent of all domesticated animals are bred and raised for food. That, unlike our cats and dogs, they get no compassion or respect from the meat and dairy industries.

Male baby chicks are suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground up alive because they lay no eggs. Groups of laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so people can drink their milk.

Like many others, I always thought of cows, pigs, and chickens as simply “food on the hoof.” Now, I realize that each dollar I spend on meat and dairy products at the checkout counter subsidizes animal atrocities. I will be replacing animal products in my diet with the new healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket.

Otis Mallory

Ocean City

Suicide Prevention Message

Editor:

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but it can be prevented. September is National Suicide Prevention Month with National Suicide Prevention week occurred Sept. 8-14.

I had a personal experience when my father died by suicide in 1989. Throughout Suicide Prevention Month, I will be urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health and to “Be the Voice” for the millions of Americans affected by suicide each year.

To prevent suicide, we need to invest in suicide prevention research within the National Institute of Mental Health at a level equal to the suicide problem in our country; strengthen oversight for mental health parity at the state and federal levels; fully fund the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 [TALK]) and local crisis call centers; and make service member and veteran suicide prevention a national priority.

Please join me by calling your members of Congress and your state and local officials to ask them to make suicide prevention the priority it deserves to be. Together, we can save lives.

Mary Harrison

Ocean City